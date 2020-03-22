'Janta Curfew': Police offer flowers to people out on roads in Delhi, request them to stay indoors

The Delhi Police on Sunday offered flowers to people in the city who stepped out of their homes during the 'Janta Curfew', called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting them to stay indoors, officials said. In some parts of Delhi, policemen also handed out masks and sanitisers to spread awareness about coronavirus.

The 14-hour-long 'Janta Curfew', which began at 7 am, is part of a social distancing exercise to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. The Delhi Police took to Twitter and made public announcements to create awareness about the 'Janta Curfew' and urged people not to leave their homes unless really necessary.

Those who are stepping out of their homes are being greeted with roses and requested to stay indoors, the officials said. "We are on the roads for your safety. Please stay at home!! Policemen giving flowers to motorists requesting them to stay at home. Please support us," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal tweeted.

"Distribution of flowers, face masks, sanitisers and awareness campaign to fight against Coronavirus in the area of PS Sultanpuri, Outer Delhi.....#stay home and be safe," tweeted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said largely people were adhering to the 'Janta Curfew'.

"Since 7 am, we have noticed that people are not coming out of their homes unless it is really necessary. We have selected 15 points in central Delhi, which is usually crowded and frequented by people. In these areas, our policemen wearing masks have been offering flowers to public and urging them to stay at home," he said. Police vehicles deployed in parts of the Central district will blow sirens at 5 pm to take part in the exercise, he added.

In a televised address to the nation on Thursday, Modi had called for the 'Janta Curfew' on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses. He had asserted that it will be a litmus test to show India's readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge. Novel coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 341 on Sunday. Delhi has reported 27 cases so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.

