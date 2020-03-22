Left Menu
'Janata Curfew' underway in Manipur; entire state brought

  • Imphal
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 16:51 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 16:51 IST
Roads and markets of Manipur wore a deserted look on Sunday as people chose to remain indoors during the 'Janata Curfew' following an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to check the spread of novel coronavirus. Almost all streets of state capital Imphal and other districts were empty, with only a handful of vehicles plying.

Attendance at churches was low as a result of the "Janata Curfew", a pastor said. Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 CrPc has been promulgated in all the districts of the state with immediate effect as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

The order prohibits the gathering of four or more people. Singh urged the cooperation of people to make the initiative successful.

The state government also suspended all inter-state public transport from Monday till further notice, an official said. However, vehicles carrying essential commodities will not be under the purview of the order.

Health officials deployed at entry points of the state will screen the drivers and handyman of the vehicles, the official said..

