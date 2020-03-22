PM condemns Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh, saying the valor of security personnel will not be forgotten. At least 17 jawans were killed and 14 others injured in a Naxal attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh that took place on Saturday.
"Strongly condemn the Maoist attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. My tributes to the security personnel martyred in the attack. Their valor will never be forgotten," Modi tweeted. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families. "I pray for a quick recovery of those injured," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Chhattisgarh
- Maoist
- Sukma
ALSO READ
Country needs person with good intent at heart, not good content in speech: Ajay Maken to PTI while taking dig at PM Narendra Modi.
Narendra Modi government has worked for women empowerment: G Kishan Reddy
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Narendra Modi of destabilising elected Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh.
I feel fortunate that PM Narendra Modi, J P Nadda gave me the platform through which I can serve the people: Jyotiraditya Scindia
After meeting PM Narendra Modi, disgruntled Cong leader Jyotiraditya Scindia leaves his residence along with Home Minister Amit Shah.