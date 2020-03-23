Left Menu
Development News Edition

Many people still not taking lockdown seriously, request states to enforce rules: PM Modi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 10:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 10:27 IST
Many people still not taking lockdown seriously, request states to enforce rules: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to state governments to ensure that rules and regulations of the coronavirus lockdown are enforced as he noted that many people are not taking the measure seriously. "Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed," he said in a tweet in Hindi

The Centre and state governments have decided to completely lock down 80 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala announced lockdown in many districts. Delhi will be locked down from 6 am on March 23 till midnight on March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus

Saudi Arabias King Salman has announced a nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew from Monday in a bid to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, the latest in a series of restrictions. The curfew -- from 7 pm until 6 am -- will be imposed for 21 d...

Amit Shah pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on the occasion of Martyrs Day Shaheed Diwas and said that their sacrifices will forever inspire the country. Shaheed Sukhdev, Bhagat Singh and Rajgu...

Eligible convicts will be granted special parole or furlough to decongest prisons in view of COVID-19 outbreak: Delhi govt to HC.

Eligible convicts will be granted special parole or furlough to decongest prisons in view of COVID-19 outbreak Delhi govt to HC....

People queue up for milk in Amritsar, say they support COVID-19 lockdown

A day after Punjab Government announced a statewide lockdown till March 31 in order to control the spread of coronavirus, city dwellers in Amritsar were standing in queues outside to procure milk on Monday. Upbeat about the governments deci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020