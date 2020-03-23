Many people still not taking lockdown seriously, request states to enforce rules: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to state governments to ensure that rules and regulations of the coronavirus lockdown are enforced as he noted that many people are not taking the measure seriously. "Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed," he said in a tweet in Hindi
The Centre and state governments have decided to completely lock down 80 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported
Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala announced lockdown in many districts. Delhi will be locked down from 6 am on March 23 till midnight on March 31.
