Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 23-03-2020 12:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 12:11 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 11:25 a.m.

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rises to 415: Health Ministry. 11:19 a.m.

Centre asks state govts to strictly enforce lockdown: Official statement 11:00 a.m. 11 new COVID-19 patients in Gujarat; total goes up to 29.

10:50 a.m. Singapore Airlines slashes 96 per cent of capacity as coronavirus curbs travel demand 10:42 a.m.

Lockdown due to coronavirus comes into force in Punjab, Chandigarh, 7 districts of Haryana. 10.25 a.m.

Many people are still not taking lockdown seriously, request states to enforce rules: PM Modi says. 10:14 a.m.

Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 390 in India: Health Ministry 9:57 a.m. US President Donald Trump says he is "upset" with China over its late sharing of information on coronavirus.

9:54 a.m. Sensex plunges over 2,700 points as coronavirus lockdowns spook investors.

9:53 a.m. 68-year-old man from Philippines, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier but recovered, dies in Mumbai.

9:49 a.m. Anti-CAA protest in Lucknow suspended amid coronavirus scare.

9:28 a.m. Ignoring government advice, people gathered during 'Janta curfew' on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh 9:15 a.m.

Rupee falls below 76 level against US dollar amid coronavirus scare. 9:09 a.m.

Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra jump to 89. 8:12 a.m.

Over 400 die of coronavirus in US, confirmed infections jump to nearly 34,000. 1:42 a.m.

UP government puts 16 districts under lockdown till Wednesday amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the state..

Nigeria confirms first fatality from coronavirus -NCDC

Nigeria confirmed its first fatality from coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said in a tweet on Monday.The patient was a 67-year-old man who returned following a medical procedure in the United Kingdom with underlying medic...

Sterling takes another tumble as investors seek safety in dollars

The British pound weakened on Monday, heading back towards the 35-year lows hit last week as investors rushed to buy the U.S. dollar amid another round of panic about the economic hit from the coronavirus crisis. Sterling has been under pre...

Migrant workers returning to Odisha may be at "potential

The Odisha government on Monday said migrant Odia workers who have returned from coronavirus-hit states may be at potential risk and district collectors have been asked to keep them in home isolation. Special Relief Commissioner SRC P K Jen...

EU watchdog says markets must stay open for investors

Keeping financial markets open is vital for the economy to function properly during the coronavirus epidemic, Steven Maijoor, chair of the European Unions markets watchdog, said on Monday. Europes STOXX 600 index has fallen to around a seve...
