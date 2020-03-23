Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 11:25 a.m.

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rises to 415: Health Ministry. 11:19 a.m.

Centre asks state govts to strictly enforce lockdown: Official statement 11:00 a.m. 11 new COVID-19 patients in Gujarat; total goes up to 29.

10:50 a.m. Singapore Airlines slashes 96 per cent of capacity as coronavirus curbs travel demand 10:42 a.m.

Lockdown due to coronavirus comes into force in Punjab, Chandigarh, 7 districts of Haryana. 10.25 a.m.

Many people are still not taking lockdown seriously, request states to enforce rules: PM Modi says. 10:14 a.m.

Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 390 in India: Health Ministry 9:57 a.m. US President Donald Trump says he is "upset" with China over its late sharing of information on coronavirus.

9:54 a.m. Sensex plunges over 2,700 points as coronavirus lockdowns spook investors.

9:53 a.m. 68-year-old man from Philippines, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier but recovered, dies in Mumbai.

9:49 a.m. Anti-CAA protest in Lucknow suspended amid coronavirus scare.

9:28 a.m. Ignoring government advice, people gathered during 'Janta curfew' on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh 9:15 a.m.

Rupee falls below 76 level against US dollar amid coronavirus scare. 9:09 a.m.

Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra jump to 89. 8:12 a.m.

Over 400 die of coronavirus in US, confirmed infections jump to nearly 34,000. 1:42 a.m.

UP government puts 16 districts under lockdown till Wednesday amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.