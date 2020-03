Construction of Ram temple initiated with special prayers in Ayodhya

The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was initiated on Monday with special prayers to shift idols of the deity to a temporary structure. The idols will remain at the temporary structure till the completion of the temple. The construction was initiated amid restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus threat in Ayodhya

The special puja will continue on Tuesday and the idols will be shifted to the new structure on Wednesday morning. The special prayers were held in the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust members Bimlendra Mishra and Dr Anil Mishra. The trust was constituted by the Centre in February, days before the expiry of three-month deadline set by the Supreme Court.

