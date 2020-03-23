Left Menu
Rajasthan Patrika Group invites entries for global award

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:00 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:00 IST
Chennai, Mar 23 (PTI): The Rajasthan Patrika Group has invited entries for the KC Kulish International Award for Excellence in Journalism, instituted in memory of its founder late Karpoor Chandra Kulish. Any article or campaign published in any newspaper or national-international magazine between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2019 are eligible for the award, a press release said.

The award has been established to honour journalists from different newspapers and comes with a prize USD 11,000 and a certificate. The award would be decided by an independent panel of jury from various fields, the release said.

The entries for the award would be accepted from March 20, 2020 and last date of receiving applications is May 15, 2020. Two awards would be presented for the year 2018 (12th edition) and for the year 2019 (13th edition), respectively.

The information related to the award is available at http://kckawards.patrika.com, the release said. The award was instituted in 2007 and the first award was jointly shared by Afshan Subohi of Dawn, a newspaper in Pakistan, and Nilesh Mishra, senior editor, Hindustan Times.

