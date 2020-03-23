Modi shares link on information regarding COVID-19 in sign language
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to share a link on information regarding coronavirus in sign language. "Valuable information on COVID-19 in sign language," he tweeted.
Modi has been taking to social media to disseminate information on ways to protect against the deadly virus. The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to nine on Monday after West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each, while the number of confirmed cases soared to 468, the Union Health Ministry said.
