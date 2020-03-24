Maha: Man wanted for Bangladesh mosque blasts in 2002 arrested

A man wanted in connection with three blasts at a mosque in Bangladesh in 2002 has been arrested from Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra police said on Tuesday. The crime branch of neighbouring Thane Police arrested the 42-year-old man, who was involved in the crude bomb blasts, one inside and two outside the mosque, an official said.

One person was killed and many were injured in the triple blast, which took place at Ilispur in the jurisdiction of Colarua Police Station, he said. The man has been identified as Mophajjal Hussain alias Mopha Ali Gazi alias Maphizul Mandal, originally from Satkhira in Khulna state of Bangladesh, the official said.

Hussain was staying at Turbhe in neighbouring Navi Mumbai since the last few months and was doing odd jobs there, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

