COVID-19: UP govt provides financial aid to 20 lakh daily wage earners

  • PTI
  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 17:06 IST
Keeping in mind the debilitating effect of coronavirus on the unorganized sector, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched the 'Shramik Bharan-Poshan Yojana' depositing the first installment of Rs 1,000 in the accounts of more than 20 lakh daily wage labourers of the state. Our government is giving a maintenance allowance of Rs 1,000 to street vendors, rickshaw pullers, e-rickshaw drivers and porters. The department of urban development has been authorized for this, he said. The chief minister added that following the outbreak of coronavirus, employment of people has been affected due to social distancing and home quarantine, because of which this arrangement is being made. The government is providing free ration to Antyodaya ration card holders, destitute old age pension holders, construction workers and daily wage workers. Under this, 20 kg of wheat and 15 kg of rice have been provided to them, Adityanath said. He added that those who are not covered under any scheme in rural and urban areas, are also being provided assistance of Rs 1,000. All the district magistrates have been instructed in this regard and sufficient funds have been sent, the BJP leader added. PTI SAB SRY

