Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't panic, shops will remain open, enough grain stock to

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nashik
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 22:19 IST
Don't panic, shops will remain open, enough grain stock to

Despite lockdown, shops selling vegetables, meat, dairy products as well as medical stores and hospitals will remain open, but people should avoid crowding in such places, Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Tuesday evening. He also assured that the state has enough foodgrains to last at least six months.

Vegetables, potato and onion wholesale markets have also not been closed. Even farmers can continue to sell vegetables directly to consumers, he added. Speaking to a Marathi news channel after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nation-wide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, Bhujbal said people should not panic and rush to shops.

Shops selling essential commodities will remain open, he assured. "But care should be taken that there is no crowd.

Instructions have been given that police and all concerned agencies should ensure consistent supply of essential commodities," the minister said. "Only one person in family should go out to purchase essential commodities. People should take care that these shops are not be crowded," he said.

Instructions have been given to police and government officials to handle the situation sensitively, Bhujbal said. Despite restrictions on movement of vehicles, the supply of essential commodities will be unaffected, he said, asking people not to do panic-buying.

"We have enough stocks to last for six months," he told reporters. "Mathadi workers (head loaders who work in wholesale vegetable and grain markets) and farmers are also humans and their safety is also important. Don't crowd the markets.

Cooperate with the police," he said. People should not panic, Bhujbal said, stressing that maintaining hygiene and social distancing was important.

The minister also warned against hoarding and black- marketing. "If essential commodities including masks and sanitizers are black-marketed or hoarded, it would be punished with seven years' imprisonment," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

37 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh

Thirty seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, state Health Department said on Tuesday. A total of 18,334 persons have returned from coronavirus-affected countries to Uttar Pradesh so far. Five hundred nineteen sh...

UPDATE 1-Netflix, Facebook to cut data traffic in India to ease network congestion

Streaming service Netflix Inc and social media giant Facebook Inc said on Tuesday they would reduce the amount of data their services use to ease congested telecoms networks in India, where millions are using home internet amid a lockdown t...

Italy sees self-sufficiency in mask production against coronavirus in 2 months

Italy hopes to become self-sufficient in producing protective masks against the coronavirus outbreak within two months, the national commissioner for the emergency said on Tuesday. The shortage of masks has been one of the biggest problems ...

EU asks Greece to move migrants most at risk from coronavirus out of crowded camps

The European Union has asked Greece to move migrants most at risk of contracting the coronavirus from overcrowded camps on its Mediterranean islands, the EUs top migration official told Reuters on Tuesday. Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Joh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020