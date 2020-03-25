Left Menu
Gehlot supports PM's call for 21-day lockdown across country

Gehlot supports PM's call for 21-day lockdown across country

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday supported the prime minister's call for a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to protect the people from coronavirus infection. "I am happy that Rajasthan was the first state to declare a complete lockdown. I support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a 21-day lockdown. Together we must fight it and defeat it," Gehlot said in a tweet.

Reviewing the lockdown situation with all the district collectors and superintendents of police, Gehlot said that coronavirus infection can be avoided only through social distancing. He said there will no obstruction in the supply of essential services during the lockdown.

"The district collectors and SPs should ensure that the lockdown instructions are followed completely otherwise the government will be forced to impose curfew," the chief minister added. The chief minister said the system of issuing permits should be made online as much as possible for the common people so that they do not face problems.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the people coming from outside should be closely monitored so that there is no community spread of coronavirus..

