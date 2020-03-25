Left Menu
With 3 new cases, Gujarat's COVID-19 count climbs to 38

With three fresh cases of novel coronavirus, the total number of people affected by COVID-19 in Gujarat has now risen to 38, according to state Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

With 3 new cases, Gujarat's COVID-19 count climbs to 38
Gujarat Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi addressing a press conference on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

With three fresh cases of novel coronavirus, the total number of people affected by COVID-19 in Gujarat has now risen to 38, according to state Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi. "Three new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Gujarat. 38 positive cases reported till date,' said Ravi here on Wednesday in a press conference.

She informed that FIRs against 147 people have been filed for breaking home quarantine. "FIRs have been registered against 147 people for breaking home quarantine," she said.

On Tuesday, 52 samples to be tested for coronavirus were collected in the state.Moreover, the state government is preparing four hospitals to deal with COVID-19 cases.Four senior officers have been appointed for Surat region, Ahmedabad region, Rajkot region and Vadodara region to look into the coronavirus cases. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which is highly contagious.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. As per Union Health Ministry's latest report, the COVID-19 cases in the country on Wednesday reached 562, including 40 cured and discharged and 9 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

