Congress demands implementation of Nyay scheme in view of nationwide lockdown

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 15:57 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 15:57 IST
The Congress on Wednesday demanded the implementation of the party-proposed Nyay Yojna (minimum income guarantee scheme) to help the poor families in the country to cope with the situation arising out of the nationwide lockdown. Asserting that the party supports the lockdown, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, however, said the Congress was "deeply disappointed" by lack of coherent strategy or a clear way ahead on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Dear PM, India will adhere to the lockdown. But what steps did the government take to tackle the corona pandemic despite early warnings in February?," he asked.

In a series of tweets, addressed to the prime minister, Surjewala said,"the Congress demands relief package for framers... fair price for crops, indebtedness relief and suspension of all recoveries from farmers." "Dear PM, need of the hour is to implement forthwith 'minimum income guarantee scheme”(Nyay) mooted by Rahul ji and Congress. Please transfer Rs 7,500 to every Jan Dhan A/C, PM Kisan A/C & every Pension A/C to tide over nutrition needs of 21 days and give free PDS ration," he said. Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress had proposed, and promised to implement the Nyay scheme if voted to power.

In his remarks, a day after Modi announced a complete nationwide lockdown for 21 days to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Congress leader also said, "we will rise together as a nation & defeat COVID2019. We stand with the lockdown but are deeply disappointed by the lack of coherent strategy or a clear 'way ahead' on your part." "Please remember, Trying times are true test of leadership. Is government ready to rise up & deliver," he asked. "The Congress demands a comprehensive package for daily wagers, MGNREGA workers, factory workers, unorganised workers, fishermen and farm labourers," Surjewala said.

He asked when the doctors, nurses and health workers will have adequate protection and how many isolation beds and ventilators are available in the country and where. "How will daily wagers, labourers, MGNREGA workers, Factory workers, Unorganised workers, Fishermen, Farmers & Farm Labour sustain for 21 days," he asked.

Asserting that indebtedness relief to farmers was the only way forward in these testing times as they are the "backbone" of country's economy, he said there should be a moratorium on farmer's loans and recoveries and the government should ensure procurement of crops at MSP..

