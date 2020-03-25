Left Menu
COVID-19: Maha pulses mills face transport, manpower crisis

  • PTI
  • |
  Aurangabad
  • |
  Updated: 25-03-2020 17:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 17:38 IST
Amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, nearly 90 mills processing pulses in Maharashtra's Latur district and supplying them to various parts of country are facing transportation hurdles and shortage of workforce. Unprocessed pulses are stocked in the mills since a week, an official of a local industry body said on Wednesday.

"There are 80 to 90 mills in Latur which process pulses (dal) and supply to many parts of the country. Though the mills are operational, they are facing manpower and transportation crisis now," Latur District Udyog Samuh president Chandulal Baldawa told PTI. Many transporters are not willing to go to the coronavirus-affected cities. Even if some of them agree to go, they are doubtful about their return as they fear being held up along with their trucks by the authorities, he said.

"Shortage of manpower is another issue being faced by mills in Latur. Workers are staying at home because of the curfew and are scared of the outbreak of the viral infection," Baldawa said. The district administration needs to take a policy decision on this, he said.

Latur Collector G Shrikant said, "The mills are running in the prevailing situation. If they have any issue, they can approach the administration. We will look into the issues and do the needful if it is a matter related to essential commodities." PTI AW GK GK.

