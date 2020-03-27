Left Menu
With three new cases, coronavirus count in Gujarat at 47

  PTI
  Ahmedabad
  Updated: 27-03-2020 21:24 IST
  Created: 27-03-2020 21:24 IST
With three new cases coming to light on Friday, the number of coronavirus patients in Gujarat reached 47, a senior health department official said. All the three cases were reported from Rajkot.

One of them is a 37-year-old man who had returned from China in January, while other two, a 39-year-old man and 33-year-old women, had no foreign travel history, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health. "As the 37-year-old man had come back from China in January and tested positive only today, he may have been infected locally.

"Other two patients are confirmed cases of local transmission. They came in contact with coronavirus positive persons," Ravi told reporters in Gandhinagar. On Thursday, the number of cases in Gujarat had gone up by five to 44.

Of the 47 cases, 15 were recorded in Ahmedabad, followed by Vadodara (8) and Rajkot (8), Gandhinagar (7) and Surat (7), and one each in Kutch and Bhavnagar, she said. Till now, three persons have died of COVID-19 in Gujarat. As many as 19,377 persons are under 14-day home quarantine.

The government has undertaken a state-wide survey to find probable patients, which has covered 3.98 crore persons so far. Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said 272 cases related to violation of home quarantine rules were registered during the day.

He also said that 54 relief camps have been set up across the state to house migrant workers..

