PM calls up Mamata Banerjee, praises WB govt's role in fighting COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday evening and appreciated the steps taken by the state government to prevent the spread of COVID-19, sources close to the CM said.

During the call, Modi also took stock of the current situation in the state in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, they said.

Modi also praised the measures taken by her government to help citizens during the lockdown, the sources said. The conversation between the two leaders lasted for nearly 10 minutes, they said.

After the prime minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also called up Banerjee and took stock of the situation in the state, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.