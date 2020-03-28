MP govt asks jail officials to seek bail for undertrials

The Madhya Pradesh government has asked jail superintendents to apply to courts and seek interim bail for undertrial prisoners arrested in cases where the punishment is five years' imprisonment or less. The step is being taken to decongest overcrowded jails in view of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had directed all the states and Union Territories to constitute committees to consider releasing jail inmates on parole or interim bail in cases where maximum punishment is seven years. In compliance with the SC order, this decision was taken at a meeting on March 26, said the order issued by the jail department.

Jail officials have been asked to complete the process within four days. The interim bail plea should not be for more than 45 days, the order said. There are 125 jails in the state, holding over 42,000 prisoners against the sanctioned capacity of 28,601.

So far, 33 coronavirus patients have been detected in Madhya Pradesh. Two of them have died..

