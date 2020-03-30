VP, PM extend greetings on Rajasthan Day

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings on Rajasthan Day, which marks the formation of the state. Rajasthan came into existence on this day in 1949.

"Greetings to the people of Rajasthan on their state formation day. The state has made immense contributions to the growth and development of the nation," Naidu said. Modi said he wished that the state, famous for courage and valour, continued on the path to progress.

