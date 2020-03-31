Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: No migrant worker on road: Govt, says 3 out of 10 moving from cities to villages may carry virus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 19:55 IST
COVID-19: No migrant worker on road: Govt, says 3 out of 10 moving from cities to villages may carry virus

The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that no migrant worker was on the road, amid fears that the large-scale movement of migrants from cities to their native places on foot after the coronavirus lockdown may trigger the spread of COVID-19 in country’s hinterland. Asserting that such migration (from cities to villages) cannot be allowed, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also told a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justice L Nageswara Rao that "there is a possibility of three out of 10 moving from cities to rural areas carrying the virus." Mehta’s submission came a day after the bench had sought a status report from the government on the steps taken to prevent the exodus of labourers from cities to their native places on foot after the imposition of a 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The court is hearing two separate pleas that have raised the issue of large-scale migration of daily wagers and labourers after the imposition of the lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Appearing for the Central government, Mehta told the bench, which was hearing the matter through video conferencing, that so far, rural India is unaffected by coronavirus, and advisory has been issued to states regarding complete prohibition of inter-state migration to contain the spread of the virus.

"I have instructions to state that no one is now on the roads. Anyone who was outside has been taken to the available shelters," Mehta said, adding, "we are considering providing counseling to address the panic". He said that entire country was required to be locked down so that people do not mix and adhere to social distancing.

"We are trying to ensure that no migration is permitted," he said, adding, "It would be risky for them and for the village populations. So far, rural India is unaffected by coronavirus but there is a possibility of three out of 10 moving from cities to rural areas carrying the virus". He also said that there is a resistance from the villagers to those workers who are returning from cities.

Mehta said migrant workers, who were on roads during journey to their native places, have been kept in shelter homes where they are provided with food, nourishments, beds, drinking water and medical aid. He told the bench that government would soon implement a system where panic of migrant workers would be addressed and they would also be given counselling. The bench, after hearing the submissions, asked the Centre to get trained counsellors and community leaders of all faiths to calm down the migrants, who are kept in shelter homes across the country.

It also asked the government to ensure that adequate drinking water, food, beds and medicines are made available in these shelter homes..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Piece Chapter 976: Denjiro doesn’t have adequate warriors to defeats Big Mom, Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

US consumer confidence sinks in March amid pandemic

Uneasiness about the American economy spiked in March, according to a survey released Tuesday, and that was before the worst of the lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic were imposed. The Consumer Confidence Index sunk to 120 from 132.6...

IFFCO contributes Rs 25 cr to PM Cares Fund

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd. IFFCO on Tuesday said it has contributed Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES Fund for tackling coronavirus outbreak. I humbly announce the contribution of 25 Crores on behalf of IFFCO to PMCARES Fund to fi...

Venezuela fuel shortages hinder food delivery amid coronavirus quarantine

Venezuelas fuel shortages are causing growing complications for the production and delivery of food to a crisis-stricken nation that is in quarantine to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to ten food industry sources.President Ni...

SASSA manages to overcome teething issues of grant payments

The South African Social Services Agency SASSA has managed to overcome the teething problems experienced on the first day of grant payments, says Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu.The payments on Monday, during the 21-day lockdown to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020