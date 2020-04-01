Left Menu
Maha: Cop tests coronavirus+ve; kin, 32 policemen quarantined

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 13:56 IST
After a constable posted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus police station here tested positive for coronavirus, his family members and 32 police personnel who came in contact with him have been asked to remain in home quarantine, an official said on Wednesday. This is the first case in Maharashtra of a police personnel contracting the viral infection, he said.

The constable is being treated at the Kasturba Hospital, the official said, adding that samples of four police personnel who worked with him have been sent for test. The policeman, a resident of Kalyan township in neighbouring Thane district, complained of uneasiness in breathing following which he was rushed to hospital on Monday.

His test later came out positive for coronavirus, the official said. The constable was posted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway police station in south Mumbai from March 15 to 22 and from March 24 to 27 along with other personnel, he said.

After he tested positive for the coronavirus, a list was prepared of the police personnel who came in contact with him. Those police personnel and the constable's family members have been advised to remain under home quarantine, he said. "As the suburban train services are shut, we are trying to ascertain his travel route and the people with whom he came in close contact," the official said.

