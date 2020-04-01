PM thanks SC judges for contributing to PM-CARES fund

PM thanks SC judges for contributing to PM-CARES fundPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 20:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked judges of the Supreme Court for contributing to the PM-CARES fund set up to tackle the threat arising out of coronavirus. All the 33 judges of the top court, including the Chief Justice of India, have decided to contribute Rs 50,000 each for the fund.
"I thank the Honourable Judges of the Supreme Court for this exemplary and inspiring gesture. Their contribution to PM-CARES will strengthen the efforts to fight COVID-19," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter. PM Modi had on Saturday announced the creation of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund where people can contribute and help in the government's fight against coronavirus. "It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead," he had said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Supreme Court
- COVID
- Chief Justice of India
ALSO READ
Happy that in last few years, India and Bangladesh have created a golden chapter of mutual relations: PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi to address the nation Thursday evening on coronavirus outbreak and ways to contain it: PMO.
All senior citizens in our family should not get out of houses: PM Narendra Modi.
Social distancing extremely important and effective in reducing impact of coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi.
Justice has prevailed, says PM Narendra Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts