PM thanks SC judges for contributing to PM-CARES fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked judges of the Supreme Court for contributing to the PM-CARES fund set up to tackle the threat arising out of coronavirus. All the 33 judges of the top court, including the Chief Justice of India, have decided to contribute Rs 50,000 each for the fund.

"I thank the Honourable Judges of the Supreme Court for this exemplary and inspiring gesture. Their contribution to PM-CARES will strengthen the efforts to fight COVID-19," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter. PM Modi had on Saturday announced the creation of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund where people can contribute and help in the government's fight against coronavirus. "It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead," he had said.

