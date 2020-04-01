Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi urges people to follow Ayush Ministry's protocol to stay healthy amid coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to look at the Ayush Ministry protocol for strengthening body's immunity at a time when there is a threat of the spread of coronavirus and said there are many things in the protocol which he has been doing diligently for years including drinking only hot water through the year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:22 IST
PM Modi urges people to follow Ayush Ministry's protocol to stay healthy amid coronavirus outbreak
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to look at the Ayush Ministry protocol for strengthening body's immunity at a time when there is a threat of the spread of coronavirus and said there are many things in the protocol which he has been doing diligently for years including drinking only hot water through the year. The Prime Minister urged people in tweets to make the protocol a part of their lives and said good health was a harbinger of happiness and people should focus on being healthy.

"Recently the Ayush Ministry came out with protocols that list out easily doable things that improve health as well as immunity. There are many things in the protocol that I myself have been diligently doing for years, such as drinking only hot water through the year," Modi said. "I urge you to have a look at the Ayush Ministry protocol, make it a part of your lives and share it with others. Let's keep the focus on being healthy. After all, good health is the harbinger of happiness," he added.

Amid concerns about coronavirus for which there is no medicine at present, Ayush Ministry on Tuesday suggested measures to boost immunity such as consuming warm water throughout the day, practicing pranayama and yogasana and using turmeric, cumin, coriander and garlic in cooking. The Prime Minister had said in his `Mann ki baat' radio programme on Sunday that he was a yoga practitioner and the asanas have greatly benefitted him.

He also said that he will upload some videos on social media and these might help people during the lockdown, which has been enforced by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

IMF has strong resources to deal with virus crisis, working to identify more -officials

International Monetary Fund officials said on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic is putting major strains on emerging market economies, but are confident that the Fund has sufficient resources to meet their needs.The fund is quite a bi...

Coronavirus can spread one to three days before symptoms appear - CDC study

People infected with the novel coronavirus can transmit the infection one-to-three days before symptoms start to appear, according to a study published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC.The study, which underscored ...

Four more members of Senators organization test positive

The Ottawa Senators said Wednesday that four more members of the organization have recovered after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Senators had previously announced that two players had tested positive. All of those affected were ...

Pelosi wants 'vote by mail' provisions in next U.S. coronavirus bill

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday she wants to virus-proof the November election by including funding to boost voting by mail in the next pandemic response plan being put together by Democrats in the House of Representatives...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020