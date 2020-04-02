Left Menu
COVID-19: Govt extends deployment of 100 CAPF companies in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 13:35 IST
The Centre has extended the deployment of 100 CAPF companies in the national capital for strengthening security during the ongoing lockdown in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said on Thursday

The Union home ministry, the official told PTI, issued an order on Wednesday extending the deployment of about 10,000 troops in these companies "for maintaining law and order during lockdown in Delhi." A Central Armed Police Force company has an operational strength of about 100 personnel.   These units, the official said, were deployed in the national capital from February, in batches. The extension in deployment has been made till April 15

The forces, part of these 100 companies, include the Central Reserve Police Force (41), Rapid Action Force (7), Border Security Force (17), Central Industrial Security Force (6), Sashastra Seema Bal (16) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (13).  Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 24 midnight as a measure to ensure social distancing between people and to stop the spread of the pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives and infected lakhs across the globe.

