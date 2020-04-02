Left Menu
Doctor abused by MLA in Assam's Cachar district, inquiry underway

PTI | Silchar | Updated: 02-04-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 14:57 IST
The Cachar district administration has ordered an inquiry into the alleged incident of abuse and harassment of a doctor on duty by Barkhola's BJP MLA Kishore Nath, a National Health Mission (NHM) official said on Thursday. The inquiry will be conducted by the in-charge of Barkhola primary health centre Dr M Singh, NHM's media official Suman Choudhury said.

The Assam Branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also sent a memorandum to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal demanding action against the MLA for allegedly abusing doctor Sujit Singh. The doctor has filed an FIR against the MLA, his guards and associates for abusing him in the hospital on March 28.

A video showing that the doctor on duty in Borkhala Primary Health Centre being abused, humiliated and punched by the BJP MLA also went viral on social media on March 31. The Officer-in-Charge of Barkhola police station, Surajit Choudhury confirmed that a case has been registered under various sections of the IPC on the same day.

Choudhury said that the police has started an investigation into the matter and no one has been arrested so far. The argument between the doctor and MLA along with his guards began over the treatment of a newborn baby.

During the argument, the MLA, his guards and supporters scolded, abused and humiliated him, the doctor alleged. The parents of the baby had raised a hue and cry and called the MLA who used vulgar and objectionable words, he said.

The BJP MLA Kishore Nath, in turn, alleged that the doctor was in an inebriated condition and the FIR was filed against him three days after he met the doctor in the hospital. Nath claimed the video has been sent to the media to tarnish his public image.

It is a political conspiracy against him, the MLA claimed. Meanwhile, in another incident, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Barnali Sharma suspended a government employee for making "highly irresponsible comment on Facebook".

The employee had posted derogatory comments against a particular community for attending a religious congregation in New Delhi, an official said. The deputy commissioner in an order said, being a government servant, he should not have commented on the social media.

"Prima facie, it appears to be highly irresponsible. He has been placed under suspension with immediate effect," the deputy commissioner said.

