COVID-19: TN CM Palaniswami pitches for Central support

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday pitched for Central government support to the state's initiatives tied to coronavirus pandemic like prevention and relief measures during his meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing. Palaniswami, in the second such meeting convened by the Prime Minister to discuss ways to check the spread of coronavirus with all Chief Ministers, detailed the initiatives being pursued by his government in thwarting the contagion in Tamil Nadu which occupies the third slot in the country in terms of the total number of infections.

As many as 110 new cases were reported in 15 districts of the State on April 1 bringing the total count to 234. A brief release here said Palaniswami detailed Modi "about the preventive and relief measures being pursued by the state government and the Central help needed for such initiatives." Health and Revenue Ministers C Vijayabaskar and R B Udhayakumar respectively, top officials including Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, Director General of Police, J K Tripathy were also present when Palaniswami deliberated with Modi from the Secretariat at Fort St George here.

Issues like migrants welfare, availability of essentials and contact tracing of Tablighi Jamat participants were also likely to have been discussed and information on such aspects are expected. In Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and top bureaucrats were present along with the Prime Minister.

This is for the second time the prime minister is holding a video conference with the chief ministers after the spread of coronavirus, and the first after the 21-day lockdown came into force. The lockdown was enforced on March 24.

According to the union health ministry, death toll due to coronavirus touched 50 on Thursday. Total number of positive cases has risen to 1,965 in the country.PTI VGNSS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.