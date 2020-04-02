Uttarakhand: CM Rawat orders strict enforcement of lockdown

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday ordered strict enforcement of the lockdown in the state, saying those who don't fall in line should be sternly dealt with. Rawat issued the orders immediately after participating in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's videoconferencing with chief ministers over the coronavirus outbreak. "You must ensure strict implementation of the lockdown. Action should be taken under the Disaster Management Act against anyone who violates the Centre's guidelines," Rawat said at a meeting with senior officials soon after his interaction with the PM. Maximum awareness should be created among people about the coronavirus outbreak, he said. People should be inspired to wear masks and all personnel engaged in fighting coronavirus should be properly trained, the chief minister said. People should also be told about the Ayush ministry guidelines on increasing immunity to diseases, he said. Social distancing should be maintained at all costs and officials should ensure that the banks are not overcrowded by beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Gharib Kalyan package who may come to withdraw their money, Rawat said. Special care should be taken of senior citizens living in old age homes or staying alone, he said. Medicine and medical equipment firms should face no hurdle in their operations. A plan should be kept ready on how to utilise the services of the NCC, NSS and other volunteers as per the requirements, Rawat said.

