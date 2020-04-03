Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM's call to switch off lights: Southern states likely to

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:04 IST
PM's call to switch off lights: Southern states likely to

The country's southern region is expected to witness about 2,500 mw load reduction if all the domestic lights are switched off for nine minutes at 9 PM on Sunday as urged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official connected with regulating the southern grid supply said. The reduction in load would require a corresponding stepping down of the quantum of electricity fed into the grid and this would be achieved by regulating generation from major hydel power projects located in the southern states, Executive Director of Southern Region Load Dispatch Centre (SRLDC) Abhimanyu Gartia said.

SRLDC, part of the central government enterprise Power System Operation Corporation Ltd, ensures the integrated operation of the power system in the Southern Region. We are expecting around 2500 mw load reduction during the peak 9 pm incident. All the states have confirmed that sufficient hydro generation would be regulated according to the demand, Gartia told PTI.

According to experts, reducing power production from thermal power plants would be difficult and hence it would be done by regulating the hydel generation. The Prime Minister, in a video message on Friday, urged people to switch off lights of their homes at 9 pm for nine minutes on April 5 and light up lamps, candles and mobile flashlights to display the nation's collective spirit to defeat coronavirus.

Telangana State Transmission Corporation Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao said there will be temporary dip of 700 mw power in domestic consumption in the state if people switched off lights for nine minutes. Sreekumar N, a member of Pune-based energy group Prayas said the initiative would not have any negative impact if it was limited to just lights as they do not contribute much to domestic demand of power.

Switching off power all over the country for such a short time is not good for the grid. With no clarity on the possible demand reduction, load dispatchers will find it difficult to manage. "But if it is only lights it doesn't matter much. Lights are not the main contributor to household demand - AC, water heater, fan, fridge, water pump are, he said.

The group is actively workingin furthering public interest in the energy sector through analysis-based advocacy.PTI GDK VS VS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra launches 'BMC-Mpower 1on1' helpline to alleviate mental health concerns

In a bid to alleviate the mental health concerns of people in Maharashtra during the lockdown period, a 24x7 helpline, called BMC-Mpower 1on1, has been launched. Mpower has partnered with the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Muni...

COVID-19: HRD Ministry launches portal to address students' difficulties during lockdown

The HRD Ministry has launched a helpline portal for students who are facing difficulties due to closure of schools and colleges in view of the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The portal developed by two student inter...

Nesco Group offers exhibition centre for accommodating migrant labourers amid lockdown

Nesco Group of Companies has decided to offer its nearly 2 lakh sqft of space in its exhibition centre in Goregaon for accommodating migrant labourers who are affected due to the closure of infrastructure projects in the megapolis after the...

Odisha reports 3 more COVID-19 cases, taking total number to 9: Official.

Odisha reports 3 more COVID-19 cases, taking total number to 9 Official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020