PM's call to switch off lights: Southern states likely to

The country's southern region is expected to witness about 2,500 mw load reduction if all the domestic lights are switched off for nine minutes at 9 PM on Sunday as urged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official connected with regulating the southern grid supply said. The reduction in load would require a corresponding stepping down of the quantum of electricity fed into the grid and this would be achieved by regulating generation from major hydel power projects located in the southern states, Executive Director of Southern Region Load Dispatch Centre (SRLDC) Abhimanyu Gartia said.

SRLDC, part of the central government enterprise Power System Operation Corporation Ltd, ensures the integrated operation of the power system in the Southern Region. We are expecting around 2500 mw load reduction during the peak 9 pm incident. All the states have confirmed that sufficient hydro generation would be regulated according to the demand, Gartia told PTI.

According to experts, reducing power production from thermal power plants would be difficult and hence it would be done by regulating the hydel generation. The Prime Minister, in a video message on Friday, urged people to switch off lights of their homes at 9 pm for nine minutes on April 5 and light up lamps, candles and mobile flashlights to display the nation's collective spirit to defeat coronavirus.

Telangana State Transmission Corporation Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao said there will be temporary dip of 700 mw power in domestic consumption in the state if people switched off lights for nine minutes. Sreekumar N, a member of Pune-based energy group Prayas said the initiative would not have any negative impact if it was limited to just lights as they do not contribute much to domestic demand of power.

Switching off power all over the country for such a short time is not good for the grid. With no clarity on the possible demand reduction, load dispatchers will find it difficult to manage. "But if it is only lights it doesn't matter much. Lights are not the main contributor to household demand - AC, water heater, fan, fridge, water pump are, he said.

The group is actively workingin furthering public interest in the energy sector through analysis-based advocacy.PTI GDK VS VS.

