KVS employees donate Rs 10.40 crore to PM-CARES Fund

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) employees on Friday donated Rs 10.40 crores to the PM-CARES Fund to fight against the COVID-19. "Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) employees, both teaching and non-teaching staff have donated Rs 10.40 Crores to the PM-CARES Fund to fight against the COVID19," KVS said in a tweet.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had created PM CARES Fund and appealed to all the countrymen to show their support for the cause. The Prime Minister is the chairman of the trust and its members include the defence minister, the home minister and the finance minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.