Bring home students stranded in isolation centres, says J-K Students Association

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, a students body in Dehradun, on Saturday demanded that Kashmiri students who had returned from Iran, Bangladesh, Pakistan and had completed the mandatory quarantine period should be brought back to their homes as early as possible. Through a statement, spokesperson of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, urged Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu to take immediate measures and make special arrangements for the safe evacuation of Kashmiri Students stranded in Rajasthan and Punjab, who had undergone the mandatory quarantine period.

The association said that despite completing of the 14-day quarantine period, all the students including girls, who have been tested and whose reports have come as negative, continue to remain in quarantine centres, even though students from other states have left for their homes. The association has urged LG GC Murmu to intervene and come to the rescue of the students. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.