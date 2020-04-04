51-year-old COVID-19 patient dies; TN reports second death

51-year-old COVID-19 patient dies; TN reports second deathPTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 19:31 IST
Chennai, Apr 4 (PTI): Tamil Nadu reported its second COVID-19 death as a 51-year-old man who returned after attending the Tablighi Jamat congregation in Delhi, died at a hospital in Villupuram on Saturday,the health department said. The man was admitted to the Villupuram medical college hospital on his return after he showed symptoms of having contracted the virus, the department said in a bulletin.
He died this morning due to difficulty in breathing, it said. The first COVID-19 death recorded in the state was that of a 54-year-old man in Madurai on March 30.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chennai
- COVID
- Tamil Nadu
- Villupuram
- Delhi
- Madurai
ALSO READ
Two Los Angeles Lakers players have tested positive for COVID-19, team says
New Zealand confirms 11 new cases of COVID-19; total rises to 39
$100m allocated to help redeploy workers hit by COVID-19 impact
NBA-Celtics' Smart, other players test positive for COVID-19
Two more positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Telangana, total cases 16