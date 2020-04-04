51-year-old COVID-19 patient dies; TN reports second death

Chennai, Apr 4 (PTI): Tamil Nadu reported its second COVID-19 death as a 51-year-old man who returned after attending the Tablighi Jamat congregation in Delhi, died at a hospital in Villupuram on Saturday,the health department said. The man was admitted to the Villupuram medical college hospital on his return after he showed symptoms of having contracted the virus, the department said in a bulletin.

He died this morning due to difficulty in breathing, it said. The first COVID-19 death recorded in the state was that of a 54-year-old man in Madurai on March 30.

