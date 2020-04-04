Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari gets threatening message

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has received a threat on his cell phone from an anonymous person. The accused also sent the link to a Facebook video in which a man can be purportedly heard warning Tiwari against his comments on quarantined Tablighi Jamaat members accused of misbehaving with the nursing staff at a Ghaziabad hospital.

A police complaint has been made in connection with the threat, Tiwari said. "A person threatened me sending WhatsApp message on Friday evening. I have lodged a complaint with the police and the culprit is expected to be caught soon," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

