Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari gets threatening message

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari gets threatening messagePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 20:07 IST
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has received a threat on his cell phone from an anonymous person. The accused also sent the link to a Facebook video in which a man can be purportedly heard warning Tiwari against his comments on quarantined Tablighi Jamaat members accused of misbehaving with the nursing staff at a Ghaziabad hospital.
A police complaint has been made in connection with the threat, Tiwari said. "A person threatened me sending WhatsApp message on Friday evening. I have lodged a complaint with the police and the culprit is expected to be caught soon," he said.
