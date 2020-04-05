Not enough COVID-19 testing kits, protection equipment for medical workers: Akhilesh Yadav

Taking a veiled jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi call to light candles to fight the darkness spread by the pandemic, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that there are not enough COVID-19 testing kits for people and personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers. "Not enough testing kits for people. Not enough Personal Protective Equipment for health care workers. Not enough meals to feed the poor. These are the real challenges today. Think who has been able to get light outside by extinguishing the light inside," Yadav tweeted.

Amid a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Prime Minister Modi on Friday appealed to countrymen to light diyas and candles on April 5 at 9 pm to fight the darkness spread by the pandemic. He asked the people to turn off all lights in their homes and stand at doors or balconies and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes on April 5. Last month, the Prime Minister had asked people to come out in their balconies and clap and beat utensils to show appreciation for doctors, nurses and others helping fight coronavirus. (ANI)

