Third coronavirus case reported in Jharkhand

A woman, who recently returned from Bangladesh, tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Sunday, taking the count in the state to three, an official said

A 22-year-old Malaysian woman and man from Hazaribagh had tested positive for coronavirus on March 31 and April 2 respectively, he said. "Three couples from Chandrapura block in Bokarodistrict had recently returned to their homes from Bangladesh.They were quarantined and their swab samples sent for tests.The result of the woman has returned positive," Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar said

All persons suspected to have come in contact with the woman are being screened, he added.

