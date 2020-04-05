Coronavirus combat: MP CM promises to do 'Giriraj parikrama'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said he would circumambulate the sacred Govardhan hillock in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh after the novel coronavirus outbreak is overcome. The ritual is popularly known as 'Giriraj Parikrama'.

Chouhan, in an address on state-run broadcaster Doordarshan, also asked people not to conduct marriages or funerary functions at present due to the virus outbreak. "I will go for a parikrama (circumambulation) of Giriraj ji (a sacred hillock in UP's Mathura) after the end of the coronavirus crisis," he said.

Asking people to avoid celebarting festivals or rituals that involve crowds, the MP CM said, "The virus spread in Morena because a Dubai returnee organised mrityu bhoj (a feast organised as per Hindu tradition on the 13th day of mourning after a person's death). I request people not to hold mrityu bhoj or marriage functions etc during this time of crisis." In Morena, 12 people have been infected with the virus, the starting point of transmission being the Dubai returnee, who arrived in the district on March 17 and held a function on March 20, and his wife. Ten people who attended the function later tested positive, besides the Dubai returnee and his wife.

