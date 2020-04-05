Tripura residents light lamps to display resolve in fighting COVID-19

Tripura residents light lamps to display resolve in fighting COVID-19PTI | Agartala | Updated: 05-04-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 22:51 IST
Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, residents of Tripura switched off the electric lights of their houses at 9 pm on Sunday and lighted earthen lamps to display their resolve in fighting novel coronavirus. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, his wife Niti and son Aryan lighted earthen lamps at the veranda of the chief minister's official residence.
"It was an incredible moment today joining our countrymen with lighted Diyas to dispel the darkness spread by COVID-19. Thanks to @narendramodi ji for this auspicious initiative. I believe, this unity will surely register win over COVID 19 pandemic," Deb tweeted. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Manoj Kanti Deb switched on torch light on the occasion.
