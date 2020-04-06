Jaiveer Shergill burns 2 lamps, says will light 7 more if govt lives up to people's expectations

As the nation expressed solidarity in the battle against COVID-19 by lighting diyas in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9pm9minute' call, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill took a jibe at the Centre, saying that he will light more lamps when relief is given to migrant labourers and to those who lost their employment due to the outbreak. Shergill lit two lamps at 9 pm on Sunday for instilling motivation in the citizens and in the memory of those who died due to coronavirus.

"I will light seven more lamps if the government lives up to the people's expectations. I will light the lamps when adequate testing kits are made available by the government, free COVID-19 tests are done, doctors are provided with PPE kits and relief is given to labourers and those who lost their jobs due to the outbreak," he said. Earlier Congress party had posed nine questions to the Centre, ahead of Prime Minister's call, demanding compensation to the families of those who died while battling with coronavirus.

The Congress has levelled allegations against the government claiming a shortage of PPE for doctors and medical staff and for the limited number of ventilators out of which half of them are not working. The entire country rose to the occasion on Sunday night in response to the Prime Minister's appeal to switch off lights of houses at 9 pm for 9 minutes and light candles or diyas or using mobile phone flashlight to mark the fight against coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.