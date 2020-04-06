Post-lockdown movement: C'garh CM seeks elaborate discussions

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold elaborate discussions and put necessary measures in place before resuming interstate traffic services after the end of ongoing lockdown, so that a possible community spread of COVID-19 could be checked. Baghel, in a letter to the PM on Monday, also said that eight out of 10 COVID-19 patients in the state had recovered and had been discharged, officials said.

"No one has died due to the coronavirus in the state and so far the situation is very much under control as a result of measures taken by the state government and public cooperation. But in other parts of the country, the number of COVID-19 patients has been steadily rising. As the testing for the COVID-19 virus will increase, the number of infected persons may also increase," he said in the letter. "If after April 14, (the deadline of the nationwide lockdown), inter-state trains, flights and road transport services are resumed, then there will be chances of movement of COVID-19 infected people from other states to Chhattisgarh, as result of which the state may face new challenges," he said.

Therefore, the decision to allow inter-state traffic should be taken after extensive deliberation, he told the PM. PTI TKP BNM BNM

