Pune district records 37 more coronavirus cases; tally 141

With 37 more cases of coronavirus recorded in Pune city and its surrounding areas, the count of COVID-19 patients has gone up to 141 in the district, an official said on Monday. With a surge in positive cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to seal areas reporting a large number of infections and turn them into containment zones.

With 37 more cases of coronavirus reported from different parts of Pune district, the tally has shot up to 141, he said. "Of these, 113 cases have been reported from areas falling under the PMC jurisdiction. In PCMC (Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation), there are 20 cases, while rural parts account for eight infections so far," said District Collector Naval Kishore Ram.

Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said the civic body has decided to seal a portion of Kondhwa and turn it into a containment zone in a bid to halt the spread of the viral disease. "Areas from Gultekdi to Marketyard in the city will also be turnedinto containment zones," he said.

"Areas located on a stretch from Maharshinagar to RTO office will also be sealed as a majority of cases in the city have been reported from these areas," Ram said. For other localities, the administration has issued an advisorycalling on residents to arrange essential commodities for seven days, the collector said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.