Odisha reports first COVID-19 death

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 15:11 IST
Odisha reported its first COVID-19 fatality as a 72-year-old man infected with coronavirus died, officials said on Tuesday. The victim had died on Monday and the report confirming that he tested positive for the virus arrived on Tuesday.

The man from Jharpada locality in Bhubaneswar was admitted to AIIMS in the Odisha capital on April 4 with complaint of respiratory distress, they said. The patient who had a history of chronic hypertension died on April 6, the Health and Family Welfare department tweeted, adding contact tracing and containment is going on.

Meanwhile, a fresh COVID-19 positive case was confirmed in Bhubaneswar during the day. The number of coronavirus cases in the state has gone up to 42.

