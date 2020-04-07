Left Menu
Development News Edition

Measures put in place for protection of animals at Jammu's Manda Zoo: Officials

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:10 IST
Measures put in place for protection of animals at Jammu's Manda Zoo: Officials

The Jammu and Kashmir wildlife department has taken several steps for the safety of about 500 animals at the Manda Zoo here, including thorough check-ups, an official said, amid concern over a tiger testing positive for the novel coronavirus in the US. Wildlife Warden, Jammu, Shahzad Choudhary said none of the animals at the zoo have shown any symptoms of COVID-19 and they are all healthy.

In the US, a four-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia tested positive for the coronavirus at New York's Bronx Zoo. The tiger is believed to have contracted the virus from a caretaker who was asymptomatic at the time. Choudhary told PTI that “we had closed the Manda Zoo for visitors on March 18 ahead of the national-level lockdown for preventing the spread of the coronavirus”.

He said zookeepers have been provided masks and hand sanitizers. “The major thrust is on hygiene of tenclosures”, Choudhary said. The veterinary surgeon posted in the department visits the zoo every day and conducts a thorough check-up of the animals, he said.

Leopard, bears, snakes, jungle cats, spotted deers, nilgais, peacocks, wild boars, swans, monkeys and parrots are among the animals kept at the zoo. “The animals and birds are looked after very well. Sanitization and hygiene are our primary focus for the safety of the animals,” the wildlife warden said. The Centre had already sounded alerts for zoos across the country advising quarantine for sick animals and personal protective equipment for zookeepers after the US incident. Veterinary officer Ranjit Katoch said the department is following the protocol issued by the Central Zoo Authority strictly and monitoring animals round-the-clock.

“We have reduced the strength of our staff to 30 percent, only those who are attending the animals,” Katoch said. He said members of the staff on duty have been provided with gloves and masks, and even their clothes are being sanitized before they get close to tanimals for feeding them.

The department has also tied up with the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and carried out a sanitization drive in the zoo. Katoch said though none of the animals have shown any symptoms for the disease, they have put up in place a mechanism for sample lifting and testing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. economy will eventually reopen but with big changes -White House's Kudlow

The Trump administration is aiming to reopen the U.S. economy when the nations top health experts give the go-ahead, but Americans lives will be drastically different, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.Even when peop...

Swiss urge public to stick to anti-virus measures over Easter

Switzerlands president called on the public to stick with emergency measures designed to halt the spread of the new coronavirus, saying on Tuesday the country remains very far from normal ahead of the long Easter weekend. Police are bulking...

Bulgaria recalls embassy official from Netherlands over illegally collecting coronavirus "tax"

A senior official at the Bulgarian embassy in The Hague has been recalled for illegally collecting what he called a coronavirus tax from visitors seeking consular assistance, Bulgarias Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry said the...

Need for awareness drive to dispel fear of cremating COVID-19 victims: Experts

Experts here have called for spreading awareness among people to dispel their fear of catching infection during last rites of COVID-19 suspected or positive cases. They urged the authorities to spread awareness in this regard after two inci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020