Lockdown: Goa cabinet to discuss post-Apr 14 scenario

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-04-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 20:03 IST
Lockdown: Goa cabinet to discuss post-Apr 14 scenario

The Goa cabinet will meet on Wednesday to decide on the action after April 14 when the nationwide lockdown to contain coronavirus pandemic is due to end, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked for suggestions from the states on the future of lockdown, he told reporters.

"Tomorrow, during the meeting, I will seek suggestions from the ministers on the lockdown....we will have to decide our action if lockdown is withdrawn on April 14," he said. PTI RPS KRK KRK

