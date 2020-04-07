Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra surge to 1,018

After 150 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra today, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state surged to 1,018 on Tuesday, according to Maharashtra's Health Department.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:52 IST
COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra surge to 1,018
The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry earlier today informed that the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,789.. Image Credit: ANI

After 150 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra today, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state surged to 1,018 on Tuesday, according to Maharashtra's Health Department.

As many as 100 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai today and five died to the deadly virus. The number of cases in Mumbai has increased to 590.

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry earlier today informed that the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,789 including 4,312 active cases, 353 cured/discharged/migrated people and 124 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Formula One furloughs staff as bosses take pay cuts

Formula One has put almost half its staff on furlough until the end of May due to the novel coronavirus with chairman Chase Carey and senior management also taking a pay cut, an F1 spokesman said on Tuesday.Sources said those on furlough we...

India takes US to WTO's safeguard committee for hiking duties on steel, aluminium derivatives

India has sought consultations with the US, under the WTOs safeguard agreement, against American authorities decision to increase import duties on derivatives of steel and aluminium products. In January this year, the US issued a presidenti...

Egypt to ban Ramadan gatherings to counter spread of coronavirus

Egypt will ban any public religious gatherings during the holy Muslim fasting month Ramadan starting in around two weeks to counter the spread of the new coronavirus, a government statement said on Tuesday. Muslims usually break the fast at...

Valorant closed beta goes live

Valorant, Riot Games upcoming tactical shooter game, opened its closed beta on Tuesday. Within hours of the opening, Valorant had 1.2 million viewers on Twitch, Forbes reported.Valorant is a five-on-five, character-based game that has nine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020