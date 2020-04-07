COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra surge to 1,018

After 150 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra today, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state surged to 1,018 on Tuesday, according to Maharashtra's Health Department.

As many as 100 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai today and five died to the deadly virus. The number of cases in Mumbai has increased to 590.

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry earlier today informed that the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,789 including 4,312 active cases, 353 cured/discharged/migrated people and 124 deaths. (ANI)

