Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flight restrictions will be lifted when govt is confident that COVID-19 poses no danger to countrymen: Civil Aviation Minister

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said restrictions imposed on domestic and international flights in view of COVID-19 lockdown will be lifted once the government is confident that the spread of the virus has been controlled and it poses no danger to the countrymen.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 14:54 IST
Flight restrictions will be lifted when govt is confident that COVID-19 poses no danger to countrymen: Civil Aviation Minister
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said restrictions imposed on domestic and international flights in view of COVID-19 lockdown will be lifted once the government is confident that the spread of the virus has been controlled and it poses no danger to the countrymen. "These restrictions will be lifted once we are fully confident that the spread of the virus has been controlled and it poses no danger to fellow Indians," Puri tweeted.

Thanking everyone for their cooperation and help in these "testing times", he said: "Together we shall overcome and emerge stronger." The Union Minister further stressed on the problems being faced by people due to restriction on domestic and international flights.

"My heart goes out to people who are facing problems due to restrictions put in place on domestic and international flights, pursuant to the situation arising out of the timely announcement of a nationwide lockdown," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24 for 21 days, which will continue till April 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: FIR against Jitendra Ahwad's bodyguard for thrashing a man

An FIR was registered against state Minister Jitendra Awhads bodyguard for allegedly picking up a man from latters residence and beating him for an objectionable post against the Minister. As per the complainant the minister was also presen...

Cricket-England's Stokes named Wisden's 'Leading Cricketer' in world

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was named the Leading Cricketer in the World in the 2020 edition of the Wisden Cricketers Almanack, the publication said on Wednesday. The 28-year-old played a leading role in Englands 50-over World Cup victor...

Devotees maintain social distancing at temple in K'taka's Hubli

Devotees maintained social distancing at a temple while offering prayers at a temple as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of coronavirus. The devotees maintained social distancing while offering prayers on the occasion of Hanuman ...

British Indian entrepreneur’s firm begins arthritis drug tests for COVID-19

A UK-based bioscience company co-founded by an Indian-origin intrepreneur is testing a rheumatoid arthritis drug to explore its scope in the treatment of patients with rapidly worsening COVID-19 symptoms at hospitals in Italy. Izana Bioscie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020