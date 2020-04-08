Left Menu
Jaishankar and Aussie FM discuss issues related to coronavirus crisis

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:11 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne and shared the respective domestic response strategies by the two countries to deal with the coronavirus crisis. The talks between the two foreign ministers came two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison agreed on the importance of bilateral experience-sharing in flattening the growth curve of the coronavirus.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said India is also responding "positively" to Australia's requirements for drugs, without elaborating whether it has sought supply of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine like many other countries. The US and a sizeable number of countries have pressed India to provide the drug, cited by many as a viable therapeutic solution to fight coronavirus infection.

"A very good conversation with FM @MarisePayne of Australia on our respective responses to #COVID19. She assured that there is no change in the status of Indian students studying in Australia," Jaishankar tweeted. According to estimates, over 80,000 Indian students are studying in Australia.

The country has recorded around 6,000 cases of coronavirus and over 40 people died of the infection. In India, the virus has infected nearly 5,300 people and killed 149. Globally, the virus has killed over 75,000 people and infected more than 13 lakh.

"India will fully facilitate arrangements for Australians wishing to return home. Is also responding positively to Australia's drug requirements," Jaishankar said. On Monday, Modi and Morrison held a telephonic conversation over the pandemic.

They agreed on the importance of bilateral experience-sharing in the context of this health crisis, including through collaborative research efforts..

