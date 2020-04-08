Govt likely to extend lockdown beyond Apr 14: Cong after all-party meet with PM

The ongoing countrywide lockdown to combat coronavirus is likely to be extended by the government beyond April 14, the Congress indicated on Wednesday after a meeting of floor leaders of various political parties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said over 80 per cent of the leaders from various political parties, who interacted with the prime minister through video-conferencing, favoured extension of the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. He said the prime minister told the meeting that he has received several requests to extend the lockdown, but will take a call on it only after consulting experts and the chief ministers of various states.

"The prime minister said he is receiving requests for extending the lockdown, but he will talk to chief ministers and experts before taking any decision in the best interest of the nation," Azad said. He said Modi also told the meeting that he will try and implement the suggestions put forth by various leaders to tide over the health crisis.

"It is likely that the government may extend the lockdown," Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told PTI after the meeting. He said his party put forth certain suggestions with regard to the crisis in the farming sector.

Azad also called for increased and free testing for COVID-19 as India is currently lagging behind in conducting tests for the fatal disease. Azad suggested to the prime minister to set up a task force comprising Union ministers and chief ministers of various states to recommend the way forward and help people tide over the crisis. He also suggested setting up of a multi-party working group to help the government tackle the issues arising out of the pandemic.

"The prime minister told the all-party meeting that he is happy that political parties have risen above politics and come together in national interest in this hour of crisis," the Congress leader said. Azad said the Congress has called for a special financial package for the states most affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, who was the first to initiate the discussion at the meeting, said the centre and states should together find a solution to the woes of the poor and labour class, who are reeling in the absence of money due to shutting of all economic activity. "The time has come for a targeted and sector-wise plan to tackle COVID19, and the focus should be more on those areas most affected by the virus," he said, adding that stress should be laid on phsyical distancing of people in such areas.

Azad also called for immediate insurance of all frontline health workers, including doctors and nurses, and making provision of personal protection equipment to them. "The PM and officers at the meeting informed that money will be distributed to construction workers from the welfare fund meant for them and we thanked them for doing so, as this was one of the suggestions given earlier by the party leaders," he said.

The Congress leader also called for provision of immediate relief, including ration to around 45 crore workers in the country who are facing hardships due to no work and money. He called for forming committees at block and tehsil levels in this regard. An increase in MSP rates for rabi crop and ensuring proper procurement is also the need of the hour as the crop is about to be harvested, he said.

To ensure that MGNREGA workers get work, he suggested that they be deployed for crop harvesting which will help provide them with work. He also asked the government to involve MPs and MLAs in relief work in helping out the most affected poor and marginalised sections.

Azad said the attention of the government was also drawn towards ensuring the supply chain for industry so that production of essential commodities is not disrupted. A request for providing states with pending arrears of GST was also made, he said.

Asked if the Congress was in favour of the lockdown extension, he said the Congress would go by the central government's decision which should be taken in consultation with states. Azad said some leaders also raised the issue of cut in MPLADS funds for two years and called for reducing it to only one year.

The Congress leader said the government officials earlier made a presentation in which the union secretaries for Health, Rural Development and Home gave details of the relief offered to people. Chowdhury said the Congress has suggested to the prime minister that farmers may be exempted from the 21-day lockdown for the harvesting of rabi crops. The party has also demanded that all taxes on fertilisers be withdrawn.

Chowdhury said his party has suggested that those enrolled under the rural job scheme MGNREGA be given priority while carrying out harvesting of the standing crop. Azad and Chowdhury were the Congress representatives at the meeting of the floor leaders of various parties with the prime minister..

