Social security strengthened in J'khand, resources not so good: Soren

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:31 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said the state has stepped up social security during the lockdown period, but it lags a bit in healthcare facilities and resources. Addressing doctors of private hospitals at the state secretariat, he said the resources of the state government may be less, but willpower is tremendous.

"You all have a bigger role in the fight against coronavirus. Your suggestions will have a big impact in this battle," Soren told them. He said the state government has strengthened social security during this period.

"But we lag behind a bit in healthcare facilities and resources. Together we have to decide how to get better results in the limited resources," an official release quoted Soren as telling the doctors. The doctors informed the chief minister that prices of medicines have increased and the government required to give attention to it, Soren said a team would be set up to curb the sale of medicines in the black market.

"Inform us regularly so that the government can take a stringent decision on (people selling medicines in) black market," Soren told the doctors. The CM had on Monday urged Governor Droupadi Murmu to request the Centre to provide more support of medical equipment.

As part of social security the government has opened 'khichdi centre' in addition to the 'daal bhat yojana', police community kitchens and other ration facilities to the needy people during the lockdown period. The government has also announced to give ration for two months in advance and giving dry food materials. The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to approach the Centre for providing it with more COVID-19 testing kits as the present strength of the equipment is not sufficient.

