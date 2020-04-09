Left Menu
Poland extends restrictions on public life to curb coronavirus

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 09-04-2020 17:31 IST
Poland extends restrictions on public life to curb coronavirus

Polish borders will remain closed until May 3 and the government will extend a lockdown for schools and businesses, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

Businesses will remain locked down until April 19 and limits for schools, as well as rail and air transport, will be extended for another two weeks, he said.

Poles have also been told to cover their mouth and nose as of Thursday next week, at which point the government is also expected to publish a schedule of "coming back to a new economic reality."

