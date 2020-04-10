Left Menu
U.S. economy should be able to reopen on 'rolling basis'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2020 02:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 00:14 IST
U.S. economy should be able to reopen on 'rolling basis'
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday said the U.S. economy should be able to reopen "on a rolling basis" over the next month or two.

"The next month or two, we should be able to restart at least on a rolling basis," Kudlow said in an interview on Fox Business News. "Our intent here was, is to try to relieve people of the enormous difficult hardships they are suffering through no fault of their own."

