Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York "cautiously optimistic" with first daily drop in ICU COVID-19 patients

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 23:00 IST
New York "cautiously optimistic" with first daily drop in ICU COVID-19 patients

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units across the state dropped in the last day, offering a glimmer of hope that the surge in critical care hospitalizations might be leveling off. Cuomo said there were 17 fewer patients in the state's intensive care units on Thursday than a day prior. This was the first time that group of patients has decreased in a day since the outbreak took hold and a sign that social distancing measures are successfully reducing the virus' spread.

New York, the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, has recorded 7,844 deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, nearly half of the total across the United States. "What we do will affect, literally, life and death for hundreds of people," Cuomo said during a media briefing, adding state officials were "cautiously optimistic" because of the lowering of some hospitalization trends.

"Keep doing what we're doing. Stay home because that works. We are flattening the curve," he said. There were 290 new hospital admissions in a day, above the 200 admitted a day earlier but far less than just over a week ago when more than 1,400 New Yorkers were hospitalized for the coronavirus in a day, Cuomo said.

The number of deaths in New York per day from coronavirus continues to hover in the high 700s, with 777 deaths recorded in the last day compared to 799 a day prior. While New York has tested some 390,000 people for the coronavirus, more than any other state, Cuomo said the limited availability of testing could delay the reopening of businesses and travel.

The federal government should use the Defense Production Act to increase U.S. testing capabilities, he said, adding New York, Connecticut and New Jersey would join any effort to get testing "up to scale." "We need an unprecedented mobilization where the government can produce these tests in the millions," Cuomo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC extends "no sail order" for all cruise ships

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended its no sail order for all cruise ships, as it looks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.The new CDC order httpsbit.ly3a1Ar9I says that cruise ships have to cea...

U.S. Treasury followed proper procedures in rejecting Trump tax return request

The U.S. Treasury Department followed proper procedures in denying the U.S. House of Representatives access to President Donald Trumps tax returns, the inspector generals office said in a letter released on Friday. House Ways and Means Comm...

PM Johnson up and walking in COVID-19 recovery as UK deaths near 9,000

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was back on his feet in his recovery from COVID-19 on Friday as Britain recorded its deadliest day yet in the coronavirus pandemic, with 980 more deaths taking the countrys overall toll to nearly 9,000.The rise ...

G20 energy ministers scramble to finalise oil output deal

G20 energy ministers held virtual talks Friday as major oil producers scrambled to finalize output cuts to shore up prices, with Mexico announcing a deal with the United States that could end an impasse. Mexico was the lone holdout in an OP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020